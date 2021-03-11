Gay had 13 points (4-12 Fg, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and one assist in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 loss to Dallas.

Gay returned to the court after missing the last five games due to health and safety protocols. He looked tremendous despite the layoff and with LaMarcus Aldridge headed out of town, Gay could be in line for an increased role moving forward. While he isn't a must-roster player, his ability to chip in across the board does make him an intriguing flyer in 12-team leagues.