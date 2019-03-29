Spurs' Rudy Gay: Highly productive on second unit
Gay supplied 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes in the Spurs' 116-110 win over the Cavaliers on Thursday.
Gay posted a second straight double-digit scoring effort and remained steady on the boards, posting his fifth consecutive game with at least eight rebounds. The veteran has enjoyed another solid month, as he's also scored in double digits in nine of 11 contests on his way to averages of 13.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 26.6 minutes over 11 games. While he continues to often shuttle between the starting five and the bench, Gay remains a viable asset across all formats during the fantasy postseason.
