Spurs' Rudy Gay: Holding down bench spot

Gay is averaging 9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 block in 22.3 minutes per game through the Spurs' first three contests.

As expected, Gay has been among the first forwards off the bench for Gregg Poppovich, and all signs are that he'll continue to fill that role going forward. The veteran is off to a slow start from beyond the arc, hitting just one of his first 10 attempts entering Thursday night's matchup against the Clippers.