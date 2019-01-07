Spurs' Rudy Gay: Inactive Monday

Gay will be inactive for Monday's contest against Detroit with a sprained left wrist, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

It appears as though that Gay's wrist wasn't fully healed, as he missed the Dec. 31 game against Boston due to the exact same injury. It doesn't seem likely that the UConn product's injury is too serve, but he will ultimately be sidelined for Monday's matchup. Either Davis Bertans or Dante Cunningham will presumably start in the absence of Gay on Monday.