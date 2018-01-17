Spurs' Rudy Gay: Is a 'couple weeks' away from returning

Gay (heel), according to coach Gregg Popovich, is "still a couple weeks" away from returning to the floor, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Kawhi Leonard (quad) also sidelined indefinitely, other wings/forwards on the Spurs should see extended run. That includes the likes of Kyle Anderson, Davis Bertans and Danny Green.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories