Spurs' Rudy Gay: Is a 'couple weeks' away from returning
Gay (heel), according to coach Gregg Popovich, is "still a couple weeks" away from returning to the floor, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
With Kawhi Leonard (quad) also sidelined indefinitely, other wings/forwards on the Spurs should see extended run. That includes the likes of Kyle Anderson, Davis Bertans and Danny Green.
