Spurs' Rudy Gay: Key second-unit contributions in win
Gay pitched in 10 points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 98-90 win over the Wizards.
The veteran paced the bench in scoring while posting his seventh double-digit scoring effort in the last 11 games. Gay has also been a steady contributor on the boards, hauling in between four and eight rebounds in nine of the last 10 contests while helping fill the void created by the near-season-long absence of Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps). While Kyle Anderson remains firmly entrenched as the starter at the three, Gay is seeing minutes in the high teens or low 20s in the majority of games, giving some value in deeper formats at the tail end of the season and during fantasy postseason.
