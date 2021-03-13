Gay produced 19 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two blocked shots, a rebound, an assist and a steal across 20 minutes in Friday's 104-77 win over the Magic.

Gay inflicted most of his damage in the second half as the Spurs began to pull away, but he is certainly starting the second half of the season on the right note. He flirted with a double-double against the Mavericks two days ago and led the team in scoring in Friday's victory. With LaMarcus Aldridge on his way out of San Antonio, Gay's role may increase through the trade deadline.