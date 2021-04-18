Gay totaled 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two blocked shots across 23 minutes in Saturday's 111-85 win over Phoenix.

San Antonio held out Demar DeRozen, Jakob Poeltl and Patty Mills in the contest, allowing a host of other players to step up in the surprising blowout victory. Gay certainly did his part, leading the team in scoring and racking up his highest point total in over a month. The veteran forward has taken on more of a complementary role in the latter stages of his career, but he is still a valuable contributor for the Spurs with season per-game averages of 10.9 points, 5.0 boards and a career-high 1.6 three-pointers.