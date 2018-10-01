Spurs' Rudy Gay: Leads starting five in scoring

Gay registered 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt) and five rebounds across 14 minutes during the Spurs' 104-100 preseason win over the Heat on Sunday.

The veteran forward looked the most effective of the first unit while drawing the start at the three Sunday. Gay was effective in a complementary role during his first Spurs season in 2017-18, posting his best shooting percentage (47.1) since the 2013-14 campaign across 21.6 minutes over 57 games. Gay could potentially open the regular season with the starting five, but that's likely to be sorted out throughout the rest of the exhibition slate.