Spurs' Rudy Gay: Leads team with 15 points Saturday
Gay had 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes during Saturday's 113-92 loss to Golden State.
Gay provided a nice spark off the bench Saturday, recording a team-high 15 points in 21 minutes of action. Gay finished the regular season with some strong performances and continued here but was unable to help the team avoid the first-up loss. He should continue to see a nice amount of playing time and based on the result here, there is a chance he could move into an even bigger role moving forward.
More News
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Shines off the bench with 18 points•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Comes off bench for 16 points•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Bench-high scoring total in defeat•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Full stat line off second unit•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Goes for 21 off the bench•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Key second-unit contributions in win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....