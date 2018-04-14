Spurs' Rudy Gay: Leads team with 15 points Saturday

Gay had 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes during Saturday's 113-92 loss to Golden State.

Gay provided a nice spark off the bench Saturday, recording a team-high 15 points in 21 minutes of action. Gay finished the regular season with some strong performances and continued here but was unable to help the team avoid the first-up loss. He should continue to see a nice amount of playing time and based on the result here, there is a chance he could move into an even bigger role moving forward.