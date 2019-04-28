Spurs' Rudy Gay: Leads the way in Game 7 loss

Gay amassed 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 90-86 loss to the Nuggets.

Gay did all he could to help the Spurs in their Game 7 matchup with the Nuggets, however, it wasn't enough and the Spurs have now been eliminated from the post-season. Gay kept the Spurs in touch early, at one point scoring 11 consecutive points in the first quarter. All things considered, Gay put together a nice season in both reality and fantasy. He suffered through a couple of minor injuries but was generally healthy and relatively consistent over the course of the season.