Spurs' Rudy Gay: Listed as questionable

Gay (rest) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Gay has yet to play in back-to-back games this season, so it's no surprise that the Spurs are contemplating resting the veteran forward for Monday's contest after he played 30 minutes in Sunday's win over the Warriors -- notching 19 points, five rebounds, three blocks and one assist. Even if Gay does play Monday, it wouldn't be surprising if he saw limited minutes.