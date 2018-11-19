Spurs' Rudy Gay: Listed as questionable
Gay (rest) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Gay has yet to play in back-to-back games this season, so it's no surprise that the Spurs are contemplating resting the veteran forward for Monday's contest after he played 30 minutes in Sunday's win over the Warriors -- notching 19 points, five rebounds, three blocks and one assist. Even if Gay does play Monday, it wouldn't be surprising if he saw limited minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.