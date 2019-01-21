Spurs' Rudy Gay: Locked in with shot in loss
Gay contributed 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes in the Spurs' 103-95 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
Gay was locked in from the field for the third straight game since returning from a wrist injury, as he's now shot 64.9 percent during that stretch. The 13-year veteran was also highly active on the boards Sunday after a pair of four-rebound efforts in the first two games back from his absence. Gay is enjoying the most efficient offensive season of his impressive career, as he's now shooting 52.3 percent, including 41.7 percent from three-point range, with both figures serving as new high-water marks.
