Spurs' Rudy Gay: Logs nine minutes

Gay had zero points (0-2 FG) and two rebounds in nine minutes during Wednesday's 121-117 win over the Pelicans.

Gay returned to the rotation following a three-game absence with an illness but saw the lowest minute total among the 11 players who saw the floor for the Spurs. He was also the only Spur who was held scoreless, and Gay is likely best reserved for use in deeper leagues.

