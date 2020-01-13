Spurs' Rudy Gay: Makes impact off bench
Gay put up 15 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes Sunday in the Spurs' 105-104 win over the Raptors.
Facing off against one of his former teams, Gay rose to the occasion and paced the San Antonio bench in scoring. The 33-year-old still has the ability to occasionally light it up on offense when given extended run, but those opportunities have typically been few and far between. Gay hasn't received more than 26 minutes in any of San Antonio's last 13 games.
