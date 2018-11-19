Spurs' Rudy Gay: Makes most of starting chance
Gay started at small forward and posted 19 points (6-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 30 minutes in Sunday's 104-92 win over the Warriors.
Coach Gregg Popovich opted for a more sizable starting five to counter a Golden State lineup missing Stephen Curry (groin) and Draymond Green (toe), with Gay moving up from the second unit to replace Derrick White while Bryn Forbes shifted over to point guard. The tinkering paid dividends, as Gay scored 12 points and looked healthy while playing his most minutes since he first experienced soreness in his right heel two weeks ago. The Spurs haven't announced their plans for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday in New Orleans, but it wouldn't be surprising if Gay was withheld from the contest or saw more limited playing time.
