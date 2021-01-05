Gay posted 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 23 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Jazz.

Gay's struggles with his shot continued but he was still able to post a decent all-around line as he scored in double figures for the third time across four games. The 34-year-old forward is averaging 12.2 points on 39.4 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 triples and 1.3 blocks across 24.8 minutes per game so far this year. The shooting numbers may be tough to stomach, but those numbers should theoretically improve as Gay is on pace for the worst shooting season of his career.