Spurs' Rudy Gay: Matches season highs in scoring, boards, steals

Gay had 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 120-107 win over the Clippers.

Gay was simply on fire, draining a season high four treys while matching his season highs in scoring, rebounding, and steals. He has been a consistent offensive weapon off the bench for the Spurs in the early part of the 2017-18 campaign, reaching double figures in scoring in nine of 11 games. Expect him to continue shouldering a decent load of minutes, especially with Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) likely to miss at least another few weeks.