Spurs' Rudy Gay: Nearly double-doubles off bench in return
Gay (heel) managed 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds and one block across 21 minutes in the Spurs' 104-99 loss to the Kings on Monday.
Gay enjoyed a successful return from a three-game absence, coming just a rebound short of his fourth double-double of the campaign in the process. Although he came off the bench in Monday's contest, Gay is likely to return to the starting small forward role he was occupying before the injury at some point, unless coach Gregg Popovich opts to keep Dante Cunningham on the first unit while leveraging Gay's scoring prowess off the bench.
More News
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...