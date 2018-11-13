Spurs' Rudy Gay: Nearly double-doubles off bench in return

Gay (heel) managed 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds and one block across 21 minutes in the Spurs' 104-99 loss to the Kings on Monday.

Gay enjoyed a successful return from a three-game absence, coming just a rebound short of his fourth double-double of the campaign in the process. Although he came off the bench in Monday's contest, Gay is likely to return to the starting small forward role he was occupying before the injury at some point, unless coach Gregg Popovich opts to keep Dante Cunningham on the first unit while leveraging Gay's scoring prowess off the bench.