Spurs' Rudy Gay: Nears 20-point mark

Gay had 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3PT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 102-98 defeat at Dallas.

Gay was mirred on a five-game slump since returning to the bench, as he was averaging 7.4 points while shooting 32.4 percent from the field in the previous five games prior to this matchup against the Mavericks. Gay seems to have rediscovered his shooting stroke here, and he will aim to build on this performance Saturday at home against the Pistons.