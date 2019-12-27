Spurs' Rudy Gay: Nears 20-point mark
Gay had 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3PT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 102-98 defeat at Dallas.
Gay was mirred on a five-game slump since returning to the bench, as he was averaging 7.4 points while shooting 32.4 percent from the field in the previous five games prior to this matchup against the Mavericks. Gay seems to have rediscovered his shooting stroke here, and he will aim to build on this performance Saturday at home against the Pistons.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.