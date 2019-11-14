Play

Spurs' Rudy Gay: Nears double-double in defeat

Gay registered 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 129-114 loss at Minnesota.

Gay reached double-digit scoring totals for the fifth time this season, but this game marked the fourth time in his last five outings where he didn't score a three-pointer. He has scored 10 or more points while grabbing at least eight rebounds in his last two outings, however, and should continue his strong play off the bench Friday at Orlando.

