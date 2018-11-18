Spurs' Rudy Gay: New role against Warriors

Gay will move into the starting lineup Sunday against the Warriors, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Gay's insertion into the starting five results in Derrick White heading to the bench as it appears that San Antonio will look to get bigger for Sunday's particular matchup against the Warriors. Gay has already been averaging almost 27 minutes per game this season, and it's possible he'll still hover around that same number as a starter too.

