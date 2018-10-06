Spurs' Rudy Gay: Not starting Friday
Gay is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Pistons, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.
Gay will head to the bench for Friday's contest after starting the team's preseason opener, posting 13 points and five rebounds across 14 minutes. Patty Mills joins the starting five in his place.
