Spurs' Rudy Gay: Nursing hamstring injury

Gay is not playing in Wednesday's exhibition against the Rockets due to a hamstring injury, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

It was originally thought that Gay was being rested, but he's apparently been dealing with a lingering hamstring issue. Coach Gregg Popovic said the issue isn't anything serious, suggesting it won't affect Gay's status for the start of the regular season. He should be considered day-to-day for Friday's preseason finale.