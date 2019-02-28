Spurs' Rudy Gay: Off-night shooting in win
Gay totaled four points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists and four rebounds across 21 minutes in the Spurs' win over the Pistons on Wednesday.
Gay recorded only four points in Wednesday's win, failing to make a field goal for just the second time this season. His seven assists and four rebounds made up for a pedestrian offensive output, but fantasy owners shouldn't be too concerned with this performance. Gay has been a solid fantasy asset this season, averaging 14.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
