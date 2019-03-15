Spurs' Rudy Gay: Officially cleared to play
Gay (illness) will play Friday night against New York, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
As expected, Gay will take the court after missing the previous two matchup due to illness. He's come off the bench in four of his last five games and figures to remain in that role Friday, especially considering coach Gregg Popovich stated that Gay will "play a little bit," per Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News.
