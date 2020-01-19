Spurs' Rudy Gay: Officially out Sunday
Gay (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
The Spurs had listed Gay as doubtful heading into the day, so it comes as little surprise that he'll be sidelined for a second straight game. His absence should open up a handful of extra minutes for the likes of Jakob Poeltl, Marco Belinelli and Lonnie Walker on the Spurs' second unit.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.