Spurs' Rudy Gay: Officially out Sunday

Gay (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The Spurs had listed Gay as doubtful heading into the day, so it comes as little surprise that he'll be sidelined for a second straight game. His absence should open up a handful of extra minutes for the likes of Jakob Poeltl, Marco Belinelli and Lonnie Walker on the Spurs' second unit.