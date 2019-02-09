Spurs' Rudy Gay: Officially out

The Spurs have officially ruled Gay (ankle) out for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.

Gay was downgraded to doubtful hours tip-off after originally being listed as probable. It is likely that the Spurs are just erring on the side of caution here. His absence figures to free up some extra run for Marco Belinellie and Davis Bertans. Consider him day-to-day heading into Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.