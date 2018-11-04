Spurs' Rudy Gay: Officially ruled out
Gay (illness) won't be available for Sunday's game against Orlando, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Gay will be held out while battling an illness. Marco Belinelli or Quincy Pondexter could be in line to see the start at small forward in Gay's stead.
