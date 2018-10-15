Spurs' Rudy Gay: On track to play in opener

Gay (heel) is expected to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Timberwolves, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Gay sat out the team's preseason finale over the weekend with a heel injury, though he's on track to play in the regular season opener after fully participating in Monday's practice. The veteran averaged 10.5 points and 5.0 rebounds across 21.2 minutes per game last season.