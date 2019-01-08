Spurs' Rudy Gay: Out again Wednesday
Gay (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Gay is still dealing with a sprained right wrist and is set to miss a second straight game as a result. With the Spurs playing a back-to-back set, Gay will likely be a game-time call for Thursday's game against the Thunder. Jakob Poeltl, who started in his place Monday, Davis Bertans and Dante Cunningham are all options to see increased minutes with Gay sidelined.
