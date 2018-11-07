Spurs' Rudy Gay: Out again Wednesday
Gay (heel) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's matchup with the Heat, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Gay will miss his second straight game while nursing a heel injury. The Spurs went big by inserting Davis Bertans in the starting lineup on Sunday, but it is unclear if they will continue with that going forward. Both he and Marco Belinelli figure to see an increased workload as a result of Gay's absence. Consider the veteran wing day-to-day going into Saturday's game against the Rockets.
