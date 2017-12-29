Spurs' Rudy Gay: Out at least two weeks
Gay (heel) underwent an MRI on Friday, which revealed he has suffered right retrocalcaneal bursitis. He has begun a rest and rehabilitation program and is set to be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Gay left Thursday's game against the Knicks as the result of a sore left heel. While he's sidelined for at least two weeks, Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Anderson will likely benefit the most, with Danny Green and LaMarcus Aldridge possibly seeing slight upticks in minutes as well.
