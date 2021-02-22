Gay is in the league's health and safety protocols and will not be available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Spurs play-by-play man Dan Weiss reports.

Gay, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Quinndary Weatherspoon and Derrick White are all still in the protocols, while DeMar DeRozan (personal) will also be unavailable Wednesday. The hope is that the group could be cleared to return later in the week, but for the time being San Antonio will be particularly shorthanded. As of now, the Spurs project to have nine players available Wednesday night, though that number could climb to 10 if LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) is given the green light to play.