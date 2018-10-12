Spurs' Rudy Gay: Out Friday with inflammation in heel

Gay will not play Friday due to inflammation in his heel, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Gay has an inflamed bursa in his heel, which isn't overly concerning, though Gay did battle bursitis for much of last season as he worked back from a torn Achilles. Coach Gregg Popovich said Gay's absence Friday is mostly precautionary, but he admitted that there's a chance the ailment could carry into next week's season opener.