Spurs' Rudy Gay: Out Friday with inflammation in heel
Gay will not play Friday due to inflammation in his heel, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Gay has an inflamed bursa in his heel, which isn't overly concerning, though Gay did battle bursitis for much of last season as he worked back from a torn Achilles. Coach Gregg Popovich said Gay's absence Friday is mostly precautionary, but he admitted that there's a chance the ailment could carry into next week's season opener.
More News
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...