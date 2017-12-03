Spurs' Rudy Gay: Out Sunday with sore heel
Gay is dealing with a sore right heel and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Jabari Young of San Antonio Express-News reports.
The Spurs are currently heading into a back-to-back set, so this is likely just precautionary in an attempt to limit Gay's overall workload. There's a good chance he's back for Monday's tilt with the Pistons, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. With Gay out, look for Kyle Anderson to get all the minutes he can handle, while a guy like Davis Bertans could see an elevated role off the bench.
