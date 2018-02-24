Spurs' Rudy Gay: Plays 19 minutes in return
Gay had just five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Friday's 122-119 loss to the Nuggets.
Gay made his return after 15 games on the sidelines with a heel injury. He was on a minutes restriction in this one and showed some clear signs of rust. He appeared to have no setbacks during or after the game and should be considered probable for Sunday's matchup with Cleveland. He is not really worth owning in anything other than the deepest of leagues, given his injury history and the Spurs knack of bringing players along slowly.
