Spurs' Rudy Gay: Plays 23 minutes in win
Gay posted 14 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in Tuesday's 135-133 win against the Rockets.
In his third start of the season, Gay played just 23 minutes which was the lowest of any starter in the double-overtime win. The 33-year-old has struggled from behind the arc this season, making a career-low 27.1 percent of his threes. Gay has been a steady presence for the Spurs, providing 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season.
