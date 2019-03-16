Spurs' Rudy Gay: Plays just 19 minutes in return
Gay finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 19 minutes during Friday's 109-83 victory over the Knicks.
Gay made his return to action Friday, after missing two games due to illness. He played just 19 minutes in the victory but that was likely due to the game being a blowout. Gay has been incredibly consistent this season, whether starting or coming off the bench. The Spurs play again Saturday and barring any setbacks, he should be ready to roll for that one.
