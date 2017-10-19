Spurs' Rudy Gay: Plays well in return

Gay posted 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 victory over Minnesota.

Gay made his regular-season debut for the Spurs on Wednesday, and owners have to be pleased with what he was able to deliver. There are always going to be questions when a player returns from such a major injury, but Gay was able to stay on the floor and look healthy in the process. His upside is probably going to be limited playing behind Kawhi Leonard (quad), but until he is cleared to return to action, Gay will likely see some additional minutes. Even with his bench role, he remains a nice late-round player who can do a bit of everything.