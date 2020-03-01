Spurs' Rudy Gay: Pops for 19 points Saturday
Gay amassed 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 114-113 victory over the Magic.
Gay turned back the clock Saturday, basically putting up season-high numbers across the board. With the Spurs very thin on frontcourt options, Gay made the most of his opportunity, flashing his once consistent fantasy-friendly game. At this stage, we have to assume this kind of production won't last; however, if the injuries linger, he could be worth keeping an eye on.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...