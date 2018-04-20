Spurs' Rudy Gay: Posts 11 points in Game 3 loss
Gay accounted for 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during San Antonio's 110-97 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Gay was solid once again in a complementary role on the starting five, generating his third straight double-digit scoring effort to open the series. The veteran did see his shooting percentage dip under 40.0 percent for the first time against the Warriors, but his contributions elsewhere were typically formidable. Heading into Sunday's Game 4 with solid averages of 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals in the first three games versus Golden State, Gay will look to help the Spurs stave off elimination.
More News
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Solid showing in Game 2 start•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Promoted to starting five for Game 2•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Leads team with 15 points Saturday•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Shines off the bench with 18 points•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Comes off bench for 16 points•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Bench-high scoring total in defeat•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....