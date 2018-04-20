Spurs' Rudy Gay: Posts 11 points in Game 3 loss

Gay accounted for 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during San Antonio's 110-97 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Gay was solid once again in a complementary role on the starting five, generating his third straight double-digit scoring effort to open the series. The veteran did see his shooting percentage dip under 40.0 percent for the first time against the Warriors, but his contributions elsewhere were typically formidable. Heading into Sunday's Game 4 with solid averages of 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals in the first three games versus Golden State, Gay will look to help the Spurs stave off elimination.