Spurs' Rudy Gay: Posts 17 points in loss
Gay managed 17 points (6-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in the Spurs' 140-126 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.
Despite his shot not being at its sharpest by any means, Gay managed his fourth double-digit scoring effort in as many November games. The veteran's energy levels may have been at least slightly depleted after having played 30 minutes versus the Warriors on Sunday, as Monday was the first time he played in back-to-back contests all season. Gay appears back in the starting five for good after coming off the bench in his first two games following a three-game absence with a heel injury earlier in the month.
