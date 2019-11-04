Spurs' Rudy Gay: Posts first double-double of season

Gay had 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists during the Spurs' 103-06 loss against the Lakers on Sunday night.

Gay has scored exactly 16 points in each of his last two outings, but he has been quite ineffective from long range since he has made 29.2 percent of his threes. His upside will mostly be tied to what he can do offensively, but the fact that he has grabbed at least six boards in five of six appearances thus far looks encouraging going forward. San Antonio will play on the road Tuesday at Atlanta.