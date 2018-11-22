Spurs' Rudy Gay: Posts season-high 21 points
Gay tallied 21 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 104-103 loss to the Grizzlies.
Slowly but surely, Gay has surged back into relevance and appears to be San Antonio's third-best source of production after missing a few games with a heel injury. Now in his twelfth season, he was widely considered to be more of a reserve player in 2018, but with injuries to Pau Gasol (foot) and Dejounte Murray (knee), the Spurs need his experience to pad the starting five.
