Gay went for four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 18 minutes during Sunday's 96-88 loss to the Timberwolves.

Gay received less than 20 minutes for the second game in a row Sunday after playing in more than 20 minutes in each of the team's first eight contests. The 34-year-old could see a slightly increased role in the short term with DeMar DeRozan (personal) away from the team.