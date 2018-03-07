Spurs' Rudy Gay: Practices Wednesday

Gay (ear) practiced Wednesday, though should still be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's contest against the Warriors, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Gay isn't expected to miss any time due to his ear injury, though the team has yet to confirm his availability for Thursday's contest. Assuming he plays, he'll likely hover around the 19.8 minutes per game he's been averaging since his return from a heel injury. In those minutes, he's averaged 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a combined 1.6 blocks/steals.