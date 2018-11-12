Spurs' Rudy Gay: Probable for Monday

Gay (heel) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Gay has been sidelined for the last three games with right heel soreness, but it looks like he's in line to return to the rotation in Sacramento. It remains to be seen whether Gay will return to the starting lineup, as Derrick White's return from injury has cauased a switch up with the starters, but it likely means reduced roles for both Dante Cunningham and Davis Bertans regardless.