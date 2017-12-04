Spurs' Rudy Gay: Probable for Monday

Gay (heel) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Gay was held out of Sunday's game against the Thunder with a sore right heel, but it was more precautionary than anything and he should be back in the lineup Monday. With Kyle Anderson going down with a left MCL sprain, Gay is a candidate to move into the starting lineup at small forward, though even if he doesn't enter the top unit, Gay should see added minutes with Anderson out. Look for official confirmation on Gay's status following pregame warmups.