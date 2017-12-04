Spurs' Rudy Gay: Probable for Monday
Gay (heel) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Gay was held out of Sunday's game against the Thunder with a sore right heel, but it was more precautionary than anything and he should be back in the lineup Monday. With Kyle Anderson going down with a left MCL sprain, Gay is a candidate to move into the starting lineup at small forward, though even if he doesn't enter the top unit, Gay should see added minutes with Anderson out. Look for official confirmation on Gay's status following pregame warmups.
More News
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...