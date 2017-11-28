Spurs' Rudy Gay: Probable for Wednesday
Gay (heel) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Gay dealt with a sore right heel earlier in the week, forcing him to sit out Monday's matchup with the Mavericks. However, it appears the absence was merely precautionary and after just a one-game lay-off, Gay should be back in the lineup Wednesday. If cleared as expected, Gay should jump back in as depth at the two forward spots behind Kyle Anderson and LaMarcus Aldridge.
More News
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Ruled out Monday vs. Mavericks•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Stuffs stat sheet in double-digit win•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores team-high 19 points•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Will 'give it a go' Saturday•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Questionable Saturday•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Matches season highs in scoring, boards, steals•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.