Spurs' Rudy Gay: Probable for Wednesday

Gay (heel) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Gay dealt with a sore right heel earlier in the week, forcing him to sit out Monday's matchup with the Mavericks. However, it appears the absence was merely precautionary and after just a one-game lay-off, Gay should be back in the lineup Wednesday. If cleared as expected, Gay should jump back in as depth at the two forward spots behind Kyle Anderson and LaMarcus Aldridge.